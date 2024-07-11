Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $36.96

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and traded as low as $36.38. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $37.77, with a volume of 28,288 shares trading hands.

Ajinomoto Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Ajinomoto alerts:

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and flavored seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ajinomoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajinomoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.