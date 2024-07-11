Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Receives $7.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Akoya Biosciences

Akoya Biosciences Stock Performance

Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $2.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $102.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.09. Akoya Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.59.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKYA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,579,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 245,728 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 73,737 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akoya Biosciences

(Get Free Report

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.