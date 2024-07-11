Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.07

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and traded as low as $20.20. Akzo Nobel shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 89,249 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on AKZOY

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.78.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akzo Nobel

(Get Free Report)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.