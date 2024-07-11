Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Holdings Trimmed by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lowered its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,657 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $6,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $39.97 and a 52-week high of $48.76.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

