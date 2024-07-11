Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,689 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,730 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,545 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

BABA stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.03. The stock has a market cap of $192.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.79.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

