Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALGT. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a sell rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.25.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $47.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.46 million, a PE ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $43.91 and a 1 year high of $130.93.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $656.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.95%.

In other news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 19,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,056,798.16. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 64,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 7.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the first quarter worth $5,641,000. PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 106.7% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 309,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,299,000 after acquiring an additional 159,892 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

