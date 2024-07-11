Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target Cut to $112.00

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALLE. StockNews.com raised Allegion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $123.67.

Allegion Price Performance

NYSE ALLE opened at $116.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average is $125.07. Allegion has a fifty-two week low of $95.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.91.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegion will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allegion

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Allegion by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,271,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $165,516,000 after buying an additional 23,155 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 90.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after buying an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after buying an additional 113,227 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

