Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 3,067 Shares of Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Newmark Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Newmark Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 570,935 shares during the period. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 133.5% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,969,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81,209 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 410.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,672,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,753,000 after buying an additional 1,344,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmark Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,377,000 after buying an additional 54,909 shares during the period. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Newmark Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Newmark Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRK opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.34. Newmark Group, Inc. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $11.51.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $546.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

