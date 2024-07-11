Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 317.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in HSBC by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,621,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,129,000 after purchasing an additional 376,641 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HSBC by 39.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 698,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 197,283 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in HSBC by 3,518.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,209,000 after acquiring an additional 172,920 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new stake in HSBC in the first quarter valued at $4,589,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 81,567 shares in the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC stock opened at $43.21 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $789.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

