Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 109.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,660 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,316,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259,548 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after buying an additional 276,890 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,063,000 after acquiring an additional 366,692 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,394,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,834,000 after purchasing an additional 399,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in British American Tobacco by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 887,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,007,000 after purchasing an additional 37,359 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:BTI opened at $32.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $34.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

