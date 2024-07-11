Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 2,130.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,945 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in TTM Technologies by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 55,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 6,418 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $491,821.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $131,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $415,162.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $491,821.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,021.49 and a beta of 1.25. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.14 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.01 million. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

