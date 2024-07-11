Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 156.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,629 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $11.20 on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92. The company has a market cap of $131.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.61.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $22.78 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

