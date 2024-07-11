Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 685 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.6% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMAT stock opened at $83.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $84.19.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $53.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.50 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.38%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $5,216,184.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,133,428 shares in the company, valued at $161,500,499.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David B. Roberts sold 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.62, for a total transaction of $379,990.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,300.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 68,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $5,216,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,133,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,500,499.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,431 shares of company stock worth $6,627,520 in the last three months. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMAT shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Roth Capital raised LeMaitre Vascular to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

