ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.76. Approximately 1,401 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $40.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF ( BATS:OEUR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.89% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

