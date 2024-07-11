ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEUR) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEURGet Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.76 and last traded at $30.76. Approximately 1,401 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.54. The company has a market cap of $40.92 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.82.

ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OEURFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 15,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.89% of ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares Europe Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large and mid-cap Europe stocks based on three factors: high quality, low volatility, and high dividend yield. OEUR was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

