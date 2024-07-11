Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX) & ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Head to Head Analysis

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) and ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and ARC Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -333.33% -7.10% -3.45% ARC Resources 22.70% 16.48% 9.98%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of ARC Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of ARC Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 87.02 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A ARC Resources $4.19 billion 2.50 $1.18 billion $1.48 11.82

This table compares Altex Industries and ARC Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ARC Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Risk & Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.22, meaning that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARC Resources has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Altex Industries and ARC Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 ARC Resources 0 0 2 1 3.33

Altex Industries currently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 24,247.83%. ARC Resources has a consensus price target of $21.92, indicating a potential upside of 25.30%. Given Altex Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than ARC Resources.

Summary

ARC Resources beats Altex Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

