Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Bought by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Ameren were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ameren by 117.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Ameren by 163.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ameren Stock Up 0.6 %

AEE opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $88.72.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Ameren had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEE

About Ameren

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.