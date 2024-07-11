American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 20840273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AAL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Airlines Group Stock Down 5.7 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,888,859 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,010,566,000 after purchasing an additional 667,660 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 12,675,358 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $174,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,247 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,510,600 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,431 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,593,000 after purchasing an additional 82,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 7,871.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,762,081 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,977 shares in the last quarter. 52.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.