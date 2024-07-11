American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. American Airlines Group traded as low as $10.34 and last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 20840273 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.15.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.28.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AAL
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
American Airlines Group Stock Down 5.7 %
The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.44.
American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 31.65% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than American Airlines Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- It’ll Be Touch-and-Go for This Major Airline: Buy the Dip
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- What Is a Dividend Cut? An Exploration
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Why Now Is the Perfect Time to Bite Into This Restaurant Stock
Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.