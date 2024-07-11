Analysts Set Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Price Target at $590.83

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $590.83.

CABO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

In related news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $369.98 per share, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,958.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Cable One by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Cable One by 452.4% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $327.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.01. Cable One has a 52-week low of $318.68 and a 52-week high of $749.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.83.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). The firm had revenue of $404.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

