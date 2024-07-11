Analysts Set Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT at C$14.83

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.83.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHP.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Desjardins lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

TSE:CHP.UN opened at C$13.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.38, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.40. The company has a market cap of C$4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.65. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$11.79 and a 52-week high of C$14.46.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

