Analysts Set Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Target Price at $22.44

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $21.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Kohl’s by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 392.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

