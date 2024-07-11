Andean Precious Metals (OTC:ANPMF) Trading Up 1.9%

Andean Precious Metals Corp. (OTC:ANPMF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 8,750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 32,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.
Andean Precious Metals Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61.
Andean Precious Metals Company Profile
Andean Precious Metals Corp., operates as a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Bolivia. The company primarily explores for silver and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in San Bartolomé project in Bolivia. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.
Featured Stories
