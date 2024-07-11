Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $21.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.
NLY stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.54.
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.
