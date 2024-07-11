Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Receives $21.07 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2024

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLYGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.07.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.50 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NLY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Annaly Capital Management

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 1.9 %

NLY stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.36. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $21.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 1.54.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.41%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.