ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,857 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $5,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.81, for a total transaction of $52,598.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,123.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Thursday, July 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $320.00.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $331.00 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $258.01 and a 1 year high of $364.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $324.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.95. The company has a market cap of $28.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.47, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.54). ANSYS had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $466.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $549.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

