Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,974.17

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,974.17 ($25.29) and traded as high as GBX 2,200 ($28.18). Antofagasta shares last traded at GBX 2,186 ($28.00), with a volume of 579,283 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($32.28) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,700 ($21.78) to GBX 1,850 ($23.70) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,925 ($24.66) to GBX 2,065 ($26.45) in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.21) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($22.10) to GBX 1,685 ($21.58) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,262.69, a PEG ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,974.17.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

