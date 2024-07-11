Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Lowered by Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Apple by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,412,472 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,299,000 after acquiring an additional 896,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its position in Apple by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 234,621 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Itau BBA Securities raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.43.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $232.98 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $233.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $200.96 and its 200 day moving average is $186.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 148.33% and a net margin of 26.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total transaction of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

