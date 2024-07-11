Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $275.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Apple from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.43.

Apple stock traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $230.82. 8,000,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,266,965. Apple has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $233.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $200.96 and a 200 day moving average of $186.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.37 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at $5,574,531.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.58, for a total value of $14,368,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,359,576 shares in the company, valued at $835,207,570.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.40, for a total value of $951,809.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,574,531.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in Apple during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC lifted its position in Apple by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Gilfoyle & Co LLC now owns 218 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Apple by 657.1% in the fourth quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 424 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

