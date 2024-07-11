Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Arcadium Lithium plc (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 3.24 and last traded at 3.24. 978,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 12,819,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALTM. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Arcadium Lithium from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Arcadium Lithium to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.06.

Arcadium Lithium (NYSE:ALTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported 0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.03 by 0.03. The company had revenue of 261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 269.60 million.

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

