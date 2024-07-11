Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading 9.9% Higher

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.56. Approximately 452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.

Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.

About Aristocrat Leisure

(Get Free Report)

Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aristocrat Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aristocrat Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.