Aristocrat Leisure (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Trading 9.9% Higher

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF – Get Free Report) rose 9.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.56. Approximately 452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.37.
Aristocrat Leisure Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01.
About Aristocrat Leisure
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.
