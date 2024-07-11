ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ) Trading Up 0.7%

Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.99 and last traded at $5.94. Approximately 218,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 254,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ARQ from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $214.08 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). ARQ had a negative return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $21.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arq, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

