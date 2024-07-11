Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.67.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATO

Atmos Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:ATO opened at $117.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.62. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In related news, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atmos Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,472,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,314,641,000 after purchasing an additional 127,199 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,032,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,162,713,000 after buying an additional 1,041,608 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,575,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $187,243,000 after buying an additional 83,661 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,489,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $172,595,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $172,008,000 after acquiring an additional 242,722 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.