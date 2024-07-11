Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 181.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,939 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,103,000 after acquiring an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 958,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after purchasing an additional 278,800 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,065,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Autoliv by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 759,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $83,661,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Autoliv by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,042 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Autoliv from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.27.

Autoliv Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $107.51 on Thursday. Autoliv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.37 and a twelve month high of $129.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.75.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 29.84%. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Insider Activity at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.