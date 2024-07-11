Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Autonomix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.54. 156,968 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 284,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.53.

Autonomix Medical Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09.

Autonomix Medical (NASDAQ:AMIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Autonomix Medical

Autonomix Medical, Inc, a development stage medical device development company, focuses on advancing technologies for sensing and treating disorders relating to the peripheral nervous system. Its technology platform includes a catheter-based microchip-enabled sensing array to detect and differentiate peripheral neural signals.

