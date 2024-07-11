Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Lowered to $252.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at UBS Group from $260.00 to $252.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s current price.

AVY has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.15.

AVY opened at $216.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.37. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $165.21 and a 1-year high of $231.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 32.59% and a net margin of 6.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total value of $684,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 3,750 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $851,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deena Baker-Nel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.17, for a total transaction of $684,510.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,577 shares in the company, valued at $359,824.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,583 shares of company stock worth $2,856,353. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 936.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

