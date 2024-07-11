Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AXTA. Barclays raised their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $34.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.07. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.51.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,046 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 12,022.2% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

