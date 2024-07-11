B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.78

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.78 and traded as high as $2.98. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 25,878 shares changing hands.

Separately, ThinkEquity started coverage on shares of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.85.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.29 million for the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.17%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 611,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 10.64% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

