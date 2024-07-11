B. Riley Increases Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target to $36.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $36.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.63. Kymera Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $45.31.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.24 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 194.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total transaction of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Joanna Horobin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.99, for a total value of $280,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 16,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $593,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 803,792 shares in the company, valued at $28,494,426.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 479,200 shares of company stock worth $18,219,660 in the last ninety days. 15.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 45,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

