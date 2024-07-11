Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,494 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.22% of Backblaze worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLZE. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 553.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Backblaze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Backblaze

In other news, CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 10,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $66,615.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,111.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,058 shares of company stock worth $131,703. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of BLZE opened at $6.27 on Thursday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.19 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. The company has a market cap of $260.21 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 48.62% and a negative return on equity of 105.67%. The business had revenue of $29.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Backblaze Profile



Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

