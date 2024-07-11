Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 4% Higher

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.67 and last traded at $91.49. 1,699,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,286,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.

Get Baidu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIDU

Baidu Trading Up 2.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.