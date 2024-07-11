Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading 4% Higher

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $91.67 and last traded at $91.49. 1,699,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 3,286,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.95.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Baidu from $181.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.64.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in Baidu by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 8.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
