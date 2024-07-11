Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Baker Hughes worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Baker Hughes by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Baker Hughes by 281.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,945,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $34.09. 115,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,639,538. The stock has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average is $32.07. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $28.32 and a 52-week high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.