Barclays Boosts HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $376.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $367.00 to $376.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HCA has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $327.06.

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $315.35 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $215.96 and a fifty-two week high of $344.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 674.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 6,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total transaction of $1,999,829.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,624 shares in the company, valued at $9,387,253.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,397 shares of company stock worth $3,921,929. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

