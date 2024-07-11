Barclays Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $376.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $367.00 to $376.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $327.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Baird R W raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.06.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $315.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $327.08 and a 200 day moving average of $319.68. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $215.96 and a 12 month high of $344.20. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.35. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.18, for a total transaction of $607,673.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,397,042.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $303,576.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,365 shares in the company, valued at $6,977,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,397 shares of company stock valued at $3,921,929. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $694,985,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,503,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,890 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,792,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,750 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,404,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,836,000 after acquiring an additional 456,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,747,000 after purchasing an additional 385,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

