Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Bassett Furniture Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Bassett Furniture Industries has raised its dividend by an average of 14.3% per year over the last three years. Bassett Furniture Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 54.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bassett Furniture Industries to earn $1.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Stock Performance

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.26 million, a PE ratio of -19.82, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. Bassett Furniture Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 6th.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Company-Owned Stores, and Corporate and Other. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products, including dining, bedroom and bedding, home decorations, rugs, and outdoor furniture to a network of company-owned retail stores, licensee-owned stores, and independent retailers.

