Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Cowen lowered shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Baxter International from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $34.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.42. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $17.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Baxter International will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in Baxter International by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,311,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,324,000 after acquiring an additional 462,239 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,206,242 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,553,000 after purchasing an additional 84,808 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Baxter International by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,170,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,258,000 after acquiring an additional 373,409 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 906,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,054,000 after purchasing an additional 76,013 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 797,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 419,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

