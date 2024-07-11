BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.07% of BellRing Brands worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BRBR stock opened at $55.12 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.76. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 70.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

About BellRing Brands

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.