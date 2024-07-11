BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Shares Down 4.5%

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $56.43 and last traded at $56.47. Approximately 355,215 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,317,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.23.

The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.22 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BellRing Brands news, Chairman Robert V. Vitale sold 15,000 shares of BellRing Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $902,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,498.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 153.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 165.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

