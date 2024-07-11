Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 510 ($6.53) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.33) target price on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.40) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.81) target price on shares of BP in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 632.14 ($8.10).

LON BP opened at GBX 454.25 ($5.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,056.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.54. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 441.05 ($5.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 562.30 ($7.20). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 482.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 482.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.43.

In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan bought 5,000 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.89) per share, for a total transaction of £23,000 ($29,460.74). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,012 shares of company stock worth $2,305,761. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

