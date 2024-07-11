Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK-A – Get Free Report) rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $622,658.50 and last traded at $622,658.50. Approximately 2,141 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $618,999.90.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $616,935.28 and its 200-day moving average is $603,306.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 123,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,111,845.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 34,805,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,797,408.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,663,649 shares of company stock worth $242,443,454.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

