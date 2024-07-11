Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.60.

BERY opened at $59.15 on Tuesday. Berry Global Group has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.74. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total transaction of $67,404.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter worth $5,497,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 37,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 643.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

