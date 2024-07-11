BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 328 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WIRE. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Encore Wire by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 472,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,938,000 after purchasing an additional 45,863 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Encore Wire by 7.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 310,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,736,000 after acquiring an additional 22,235 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Encore Wire by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 133,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,405 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 1st quarter worth about $24,993,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,223,000. 99.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE opened at $289.84 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52-week low of $150.51 and a 52-week high of $295.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $285.82 and its 200-day moving average is $254.99.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.64 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is presently 0.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CJS Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

