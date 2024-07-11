BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 15,906 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 369.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,906 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, G&S Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.04. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 63.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

